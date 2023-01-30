ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November.

While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found in Pennsylvania.

The million-dollar winner was able to hit 5 out of 5 numbers, without matching the Powerball.

Another winner made off with a cool $200,000 after purchasing the Power Play and matching 4 of the 5 numbers and the Powerball number.

Saturday’s winning numbers: 02 18 23 27 47

Powerball: 15

Power Play: 04

Various other winners were found across the commonwealth with prizes that ranged from $4 to $500.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $613,000,000 with an estimated cash payout of $329,000,000.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Lottery and Powerball/Mega Millions, you can click here.