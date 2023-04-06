EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lucky winner bought a $1 million scratch-off ticket at a Wawa in Pennsylvania.

According to PA Lottery, a retailer in Monroe County sold a $1,000,000 Game scratch-off. Wawa, on Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the PA Lottery.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.