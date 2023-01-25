EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer sold a $1,000,000 winning Scratch-Off to a lucky person in Montour County.

According to officials with Pennsylvania Lottery, Puff Tobacco Products on Mill Street in Danville sold a $1,000,000 Game Scratch-Off worth $1 million.

$1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Puff Tobacco Products receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

PA Lottery says Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.