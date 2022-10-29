HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At about 3 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to a reported plane crash along Saint Marys Road in Hanover Township.

Chief David Lewis of the Hanover Township Police Department confirmed that two people are dead, with one victim in the plane and the other in the area near the Liberty Hills neighborhood.

The two-seat plane was coming from the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort and crashed on the property of Doran’s Farm along St. Marys Road, according to Chief Lewis.

Chief Lewis reports that the plane had crashed about 100 feet away from where children were loading up into the farms’ hayride attraction and that no bystanders were injured on the ground.

“I was walking and I saw this plane, it was flying just a regular flight, and then it was going straight and about four or five birds, don’t know what kind of birds they were, but they came like where they were going to go in front of the plane and the plane took a huge dip and went and then I heard a bang,” said Eileen Melone, a Liberty Hills community resident and witness to the crash.

A representative from the Federal Aviation Administration is on scene along with the Luzerne County Coroners Office, Officer Lewis reported.

The situation is ongoing and Eyewitness News will bring updates as details come in.