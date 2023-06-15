On June 14, Governor Josh Shapiro returned to the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia to announce that the demolition is proceeding ahead of schedule and detail the reconstruction plan to get the roadway reopened safely and as quickly as possible.

As part of that announcement, Gov. Shapiro said there would be a 24/7 live feed of the construction site “to chart our progress and give everyone a sense of timing as we move forward.”

Now, the live feed is up and running ahead of schedule. You can watch the feed online here.