ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pa., the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day.

The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.

Another two tickets sold in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers on New Year’s Eve were:

Winning Numbers: 18 37 44 50 64

Powerball: 11

Power Play: 03

To see how many winners there are from Wednesday’s drawing, all worth between $100 to $4, you can click here.