PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three employees at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh have been fired and charged after a fight broke out in the employee dining area, state police report.

According to troopers, Alfonso Pittrell, 57, Daniel Jones, 43, and Mackenzie Davenport, 22, all from Pittsburgh, were cited and charged for the incident that took place in the casino March 18.

The fight in the employee dining area allegedly involved Pittrell throwing a punch at Jones before Davenport swung a lunch tray at Pittrell, the state police report shows. Troopers said Jones and Pittrell continued the fight until security was able to separate them.

No injuries were reported, but troopers said that all three employees were terminated and escorted off of the casino property by security.

All three were cited with harassment and disorderly conduct through Pittsburgh Municipal Courts.