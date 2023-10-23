WORCESTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a third person has died as a result of a weekend crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving a tanker truck carrying jet fuel and a pair of stopped cars.

State police said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-476 on the turnpike’s Northeast Extension just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Worcester Township, Montgomery County.

Troopers said a vehicle with a flat tire came to a stop in the right lane of the highway and another vehicle behind it stopped and the driver activated hazard lights. The truck was unable to stop and struck both vehicles, and all three became engulfed in flames, police said.

State police reported earlier that the truck driver and the driver of the second vehicle were killed, and police said Monday that a passenger in that vehicle had also died. The driver of the car with the flat tire remained hospitalized, but police said they had no information about that person’s condition.

State police told The (Pottstown) Mercury that identities of those killed haven’t been confirmed due to the severity of the crash and the fire involved.