HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another 48 people have been charged in Pennsylvania for welfare fraud in October, the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) announced.

OSIG filed the charges and said that restitution owed to the Commonwealth in these 48 cases totaled $214,029. Pennsylvania will also save from the defendants being temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits they allegedly defrauded.

“Those who defraud the public assistance system are stealing from the most vulnerable among us,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “They are taking resources away from those who truly need them and are undermining the integrity of vital programs. We will continue to work tirelessly to investigate and prosecute these cases, and we will hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

In October, 45 individuals were charged with felony charges for fraudulently receiving public assistance. Three others were charged with misdemeanor crimes, according to OSIG.

It’s alleged that all 48 misrepresented their household circumstances to receive taxpayer-funded public benefits.

The maximum penalty, should there be convictions, is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000. In the case of SNAP, cash assistance, and/or subsidized daycare fraud, there’s a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits.