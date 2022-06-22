FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in just before noon for an explosion at 3786 N. Hess Road (Ilera Healthcare) in Taylor Township, according to Fulton County Coroner Berley Souders.

The explosion was said to be from a generator on the right side of the building. It was contained to the incinerator room and did not spread to the rest of the plant.

Five people were reportedly injured. One was flown to Pittsburgh with potential life-threatening burns on over 30% of their body. Another was flown to UPMC Altoona and three others were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals in the area, Souders told WTAJ.

The facility has at least 300 workers. It was started by locals and has been open for five years.

Ilera Healthcare was acquired by TerrAscend Corp. in 2019. TerrAscend is the first global cannabis company licensed for sales in Canada, the United States and Europe.

