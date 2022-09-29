HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer has sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in Dauphin County.

According to a release, the winning $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket was sold from the Beer N Cigar shop, located at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. Because the store sold the ticket, it receives a $10,000 bonus.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

$5 Million Money Maker is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the official app.

Any winning scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end sale date posted on palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-6932-7481.

Scratch-off tickets are distributed at random. The Lottery learns where the winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.