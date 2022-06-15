SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A golf course in Stoystown is asking for any information that the public has in connection with golf balls stolen from their driving range.

Police were called to the Oakbrook Golf Course on June 4 after the owner called to report a theft of over 8,000 golf balls. According to the owner, the theft has been taking place over the past month to month and a half.

The golf balls in question were stolen from the golf range and are of various brands and colors. A majority of the balls are yellow Mizuno and are labeled “PRACTICE,” according to the owner

From June 4 to June 11 the Oakbrook Golf Course was forced to close its range while they were waiting for a new shipment of golf balls. The golf course reopened on June 11 thanks to the new shipment of over 3,000 balls according to a post on their Facebook page.

While they are now fully operational again they are still looking for more information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Somerset Station at (814) 445-4104 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.