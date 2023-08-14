(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three lucky residents won $100,000 or more with the Pennsylvania Lottery over the weekend.

A combined total of $850,000 was won by three residents between one Powerball ticket and two jackpot-winning Cash 5 tickets, according to the PA Lottery website.

Broken down by county, those winnings are:

Allegheny County — A Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold on Sunday, August 13, to win $150,000. Etna Express on Butler Street in Etna received a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Bucks County — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 sold in the Saturday, August 12, drawing. 7-Eleven on Trenton Road in Levittown earned a $500 bonus.

Lancaster County — A Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Saturday, August 12, with a $600,000 prize. Sheetz on Columbia Avenue in Columbia earned a $5,000 bonus.

To purchase Powerball tickets, lottery players can go online or by visiting a retailer. Players can buy Cash 5 tickets by finding lottery-selling locations closest to them.