(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Turnpike travelers are being alerted that 86 miles of interstate will temporarily shut down this weekend to remove a damaged trailer.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 and 76 will be closed starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 between New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges.

According to the commission, the interstates will be closed for seven hours to remove a trailer that crashed on Jan. 11 in the eastbound lanes at Milepost 125.5 in Somerset County. The trailer crashed inside a construction zone and it has been sitting behind safety barriers since.

Crews will also repair the roadway in both lanes at Milepost 130 in Bedford County, which was damaged in a separate incident.

A suggested detour route will be provided at the New Stanton Interchange. The detour will be over 100 miles which the commission said is necessary to safely accommodate the volume of diverted traffic.

Below is the New Stanton Interchange detour route:

Exit at the New Stanton Interchange and follow U.S. Route 119/PA Turnpike Route 66 (0.2 miles).

Follow PA Turnpike Route 66 north (14.2 miles).

Follow U.S. Route 22 east (63.7 miles).

Follow I-99 south (30.4 miles).

Follow U.S. Route 30 east (18.3 miles).

Reenter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.

Vehicles will be permitted to enter the Turnpike at the Bedford Interchange (Exit 146) and

travel eastbound during the closure. For more information about the turnpike, visit the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission website.