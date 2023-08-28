(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another lucky jackpot-winning ticket goes to an Allegheny County, Pennsylvania resident.

A PA Lottery retailer in the county sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 in the Aug. 23 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 25-30-32-33-55, and the red Powerball (20) to win.

A $500 bonus will be given to Giant Eagle — located at 230 Rodi Road, Pittsburgh — for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery players can purchase their Powerball® tickets online or by visiting a retailer closest to them.