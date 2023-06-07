(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The American Red Cross is warning about stress to the blood supply after what they’re calling a concerning shortfall in blood and platelet donations in the month of May.

According to a release, the American Red Cross is raising the alarm over a lack of donations after collecting 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed to meet their needs last month, with platelet donations especially being needed as someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion every two seconds.

To make sure there’s a constant supply of blood, the Red Cross is inviting the public to come out and donate all month long to go with their World Blood Donor Day celebration.

World Blood Donor Day is set for June 14 and raises awareness for the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors.

Anyone that donates blood, platelets or plasma in June will receive a $10 gift card to the merchant of their choice and a chance to win a backyard theatre package. More information and full terms can be found online here.

Appointments can be made to donate on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device or by visiting their website here.