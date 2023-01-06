A lot of excitement in Harrisburg this week as the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show gets underway.

The 2023 PA Farm Show is kicking off with the opening of the food court, featuring food and drinks made in the commonwealth.

Most of the events from past years are back in place, with the exception of poultry exhibits.

The decision was made to hold off on poultry exhibits due to the ongoing threat of poultry illnesses that could threaten Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry.

The Farm Show, “Rooted in Progress,” will take place at the Farm Complex in Harrisburg the following dates and times:

Competitive Events Commercial Events Food Court January 6 closed to the public closed to the public Noon – 9 p.m. (free parking) January 7 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. January 8 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. January 9 – 13 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. January 14 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.