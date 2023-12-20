UNIVERSITY PARK (NITTANY NATION) — It was a drama free national signing day for Penn State who added 25 players Wednesday, landing the no. 14 ranked class, according to 247 Sports.

“I got Coach K (Kotelnicki) and I got Tom Allen and everybody signed, so I slept more than 5 hours last night,” James Franklin joked.

There have been few tense moments during signing day over the James Franklin era, it’s a point of pride for the the Nittany Lions, but the change in coordinators left some uncertainty ahead of Wednesday. But Coach Franklin said securing Andy Kotelnicki at offensive coordinator and Tom Allen on defense was clutch.

“A change, specifically at a coordinator position, that can be unsettling,” Franklin said. “So being able to get that position filled as soon as possible while also being thorough and detailed. There’s a ton of value in that. “

For the seventh time in eight years, Penn State landed a team ranked inside the top-15. The Nittany Lions rank third in the Big Ten rankings, behind Ohio State (no. 3) and Oregon (no. 6)

The class is led by tight end Luke Reynolds who 247 Sports and On3 grade as the team’s top prospect. Reynolds played quarterback and tight end for Cheshire Academy in Connecticut.

Quarterback Luke Grunkemeyer gives Penn State it’s second four-star (or better quarterback) in three seasons. The Ohio native shot up the recruiting rankings this fall. 247Sports graded him as a 3-star prospect, outside the top-500 when he commited in the spring. Today, he’s graded as the third best prospect in Penn State’s class.

“We’ve seen over time that he’s got a chance to be a really talented player in the Big Ten” said Franklin, “and nationally he’s proved that, you know, over over his entire career and really over the last probably year and a half.”

As been the case under coach Franklin, Penn State dominated in-state recruits, landing three of the top-5 Pennsylvania prospects, all eight rank inside the top-13 according to 247Sports. Offensive linemen Cooper Cousins and running back Quinton Martin are graded the best.

“Obviously that’s a goal of mine, to have that opportunity, and get a shot to compete for a national championship and later on playing in the National Football League is super special, so it’s exciting,” said Cousins.

“We’ve hit really well in terms of those guys staying home and being successful, whether that is a guy like Saquon Barkley, or Micah Parsons, or Myles Sanders, Abdul Carter, I can go on and on, Nick Singleton,” said Franklin. “The guys that have chose to stay home as high profile recruits and there’s a number of guys I could name. Those guys have done really well here.”

Below is the official signing day roster as posted from Penn State Athletics