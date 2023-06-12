(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The deadline for older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022 has been extended, according to a release.

The final application date has been changed from June 30 to December 31, 2023. Claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program are encouraged to file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov.

“So far this year, we’ve already seen more than 50,000 of our rebate applicants use myPATH to file their applications online. This shows us that many of our customers are finding this online tool to be an easy way to make sure their applications are filed seamlessly and processed as quickly as possible,” said Pat Browne, Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary.

This extension comes as Governor Josh Shapiro called for a major expansion of the PTRR program in his 2023-2024 proposed budget, the release states. Under his proposal, the maximum standard rebate would increase from $650 to $1,000.

Meanwhile, the income limits for renters and homeowners would be made equal and both increase to $45,000. Those income limits would also be tied to the cost of living moving forward, which means the people who receive a rebate won’t have to worry about losing their eligibility through no fault of their own.

Ultimately, Governor Shapiro’s proposal would result in nearly 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians qualifying for a property tax or rent rebate, the release continues. At the same time, the Department of Revenue estimates that 86% of the 430,000 claimants who already qualify will see their rebates increase.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. Currently, the income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

When Can You Expect Your Rebate?

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law.

If you provide your phone number on your Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form or in the myPATH electronic application, you will receive an automated call from the Department of Revenue when your claim posts to the department’s processing system. You will also receive another automated call when your claim is approved.

You can check the status of your rebate with the Where’s My Rebate? tool and you will need the following information:

Social Security number

Claim year

Date of birth

Since the program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $8 billion to older and disabled adults across the Commonwealth. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.