(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has opened the first round of the Wildlife Crossing Pilot Program (WCPP) Grant for applications.

The Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program (WCPP) is a competitive grant program with the goal of reducing Wildlife Vehicle Collisions (WVCs).

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) authorized $350 million in funding for 2022 through 2026 to be awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), for the WCPP.

Wildlife crossings are structures that allow animals to safely cross roadways.

The WCPP provides funding for construction and non-construction projects. Applications are open until August 1, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Applicants must complete the registration process at www.grants.gov before submitting the final application.