LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Several miles of Interstate 80 West have been shut down due to an asbestos spill in Luzerne County.

According to 511pa.com, Interstate 80 West is shut down from Exit 273, the White Haven exit, and Exit 262, the Mountain Top/Hazleton exit.

Courtesy of 511pa.com

Officials state the I-80W closed around 10:45 p.m. due to a crash approximately 2.9 miles east of Exit 262.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection states its Emergency Response Team is responding to the crash.

According to Colleen Connolly, the tractor-trailer was carrying a substance that contains asbestos which spilled on the roadway.

Crews are working to clean up the spill.

The crash is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police say one person involved in the crash had to be airlifted to a nearby medical facility with “suspected serious injuries”.

PennDOT states that the estimated time of reopening is 6:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will have more information as is it made available.