UPDATE 3:00 p.m.: Service has been restored to AT&T customers across Erie County according to Erie County Public Safety.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Multiple outages have been reported for AT&T customers across northwest Pennsylvania Saturday.

According to a live outage map, numerous outages for both cell phone and internet service have been reported between Erie and Meadville.

Erie County Public Safety was notified of the outage early Saturday morning and said only AT&T customers were affected.

A local AT&T representative said they are currently having issues with their towers and expect service to be restored by the end of the day.

The outage may affect AT&T customers ability to call 911.

This is a developing story, updates will be given as they become available.