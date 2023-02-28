(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) now has a new chairman.

On Tuesday, Governor Josh Shapiro appointed Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis as the chairman of the PCCD. According to a release, the Shapiro-Davis administration has made public safety a top priority, working to invest in the safety of our children, families and neighbors.

“For far too long, too many communities have been forgotten and left out of the conversation in Harrisburg,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe and feel safe in their communities and together, Lieutenant Governor Davis and I will work to support the work of law enforcement, invest in our communities, promote anti-violence initiatives and youth programming, and pursue smart reforms to keep people safe across the Commonwealth.”

The release goes on to state that as chairman, Davis will work to invest in services for Pennsylvania’s youth and violence prevention initiatives and will help drive investment into communities that have been left behind for far too long.

“A shooting in my neighborhood in McKeesport is what first spurred me to action and called me to public service, back when I was still in high school,” said Lt. Gov. Davis. “Now it’s 18 years later, and this work is more important than ever.”

Davis continued saying, “As Lieutenant Governor, I will not allow politics to stand in the way of progress on this issue. Our children are counting on us to get this done. I’m honored that the Governor has put his trust in me to lead the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. We will bring together the top experts, use the latest research, and study best practices from across the country with the goal of preventing gun violence.”

The PCCD serves as the justice planning and policymaking agency for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.