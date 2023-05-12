HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –A tractor-trailer carrying avocados crashed, causing a ramp to be shut down on Interstate 81 north in Harrisburg.

PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler states that the truck did not make the curve on the ramp from Interstate 81 North to US 22 around 8 a.m. on Friday, May 12.

The crash caused part of the trailer’s side to split open, dumping avocados along the highway below.

There were no injuries associated with the crash. Crews say it will be a few hours until the ramp can reopen so crews can clean up the avocados and tow the truck from the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes at this time.