WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials in Chester County are investigating a fatal bicycle crash involving a police vehicle.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, on Feb. 19 at 10:16 a.m. West Goshen Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on South High Street in the area of the Route 202 overpass.

Upon arrival, the district attorney’s office says officers discovered the crash allegedly involved a police vehicle from the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department.

The district attorney’s office says both the police vehicle and bicycle were traveling north when the incident occurred.

The bicyclist, identified by the district attorney’s office as 75-year-old Michael Ghione of West Chester, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials did not identify the officer involved in the accident.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said, “This was a heartbreaking incident resulting in a tragic death. We send our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Ghione. We are conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation of the crash. If anyone has any information about the case, please contact Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.”

The district attorney’s office and West Goshen Police Department are investigating.