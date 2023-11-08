(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police announced they’ll be keeping an extra close eye out for drivers not wearing their seatbelt as part of a national safety campaign.

PSP Troop E, which covers Erie, Crawford, Venango and Warren Counties, announcing this week they will be participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign.

During this time, patrolling troopers will be proactively looking for traffic violations with extra attention being given to occupant restraint laws.

Click It or Ticket runs from Monday, Nov. 13 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

Additionally, PSP Meadville will host a free child passenger safety seat check on Friday, Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Meadville Fire Department located at 850 Park Ave. in Meadville.