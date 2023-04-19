HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former U.S. Congressman Bud Shuster died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 91.

Multiple sources close to Shuster’s family confirmed his passing to WTAJ.

During his time in Congress, he was the Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee where he initiated numerous construction projects including Interstate 99, also known as “The Bud Shuster Highway.”

United States Congressman Bud Shuster looks into the crowd at a news conference in Pittsburgh, Pa. Friday, Aug. 22, 1997. Shuster, chairman of the transportation committee, stopped in Pittsburgh as part of a tour of regional transportation and infrastructure initiatives. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Rep. Bud Shuster, R-Pa., and House Speaker Newt Gingrich, of Ga., poses next to Shuster’s portrait which was unveiled on Capitol Hill Monday Jan. 22, 1996. The portrait will hang in the committee hearing room alongside likenesses of generations of former chairmen. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

Pennsylvania State Representative Jim Gregory commented on Shuster’s passing saying he’s grateful for the former congressmen’s legendary service.

“As I reflect on the life and legacy of Chairman Shuster, I’m grateful for his service and support of many, many projects in Blair County. His commitment to Pennsylvania and infrastructure projects across the nation is something I think about every time I drive on the expanded Interstate 99, which is known as the Bud Shuster Highway in Blair County. He gained legendary status as one of the most powerful leaders in Congress, and I know the communities in my district are better for it. My condolences are with his family and friends,” Gregory said.

Bedford County Development Association President Bette Slayton said she was surprised and sad to hear of Shuster’s passing. She explained the congressman had a huge impact on her community when they worked to bring companies and jobs to Bedford County.

“The economic impact of everything he did for our region is his legacy. It plays out in so many different arenas. It’s not just roads, water or sewer; it’s the successes, it’s the wins, it’s knowing we can compete on a national level and bring in world-class companies and enjoy the jobs and the fruits of his labor. It’s nearly impossible to describe his legacy. It’s so broad and deep,” Slayton said.

Shuster was born in Glassport, PA on Jan. 23, 1932. Prior to his time in Congress, Shuster graduated from three universities.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954, a Master of Business Administration degree from Duquesne University in 1960, and a Doctorate’s degree from the American University in Washington, DC. in 1967. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.

He was elected as a Republican to the 93rd Congress on Jan. 3, 1973, and served in 14 succeeding Congresses until Feb. 3, 2001.