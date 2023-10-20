Butler County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania retailer has sold a $3 million scratch-off ticket to a lucky winner.

Rummy Mart — a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer at 131 South Main St., Chicora in Butler County — sold a winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off ticket and will receive a $10,000 bonus.

The Diamonds and Gold scratch-off is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Players can learn more about the game on the Lottery’s website or by downloading their mobile app.