(Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) – A California man was sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Michael Wright was sentenced to 12 months plus one day in prison, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Sept. 8.

Wright, 45, of San Diego, California, was sentenced by United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan. Judge Horan sentenced Wright to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Between January 2020 and January 2021, Wright was an interstate source of supply for cocaine for dealers in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio.