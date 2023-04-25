(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Caribou Coffee will soon be opening locations in our neck of the woods.

The national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands company announced the signing of its largest domestic franchise deal to date that will bring over 100 locations throughout the U.S. — including Pennsylvania’s first ever location.

Spearheading the deal is franchisee Sam Covelli of Covelli Enterprises who will develop new locations in Erie, Pennsylvania, as well as areas throughout Florida and Ohio. When opened, this will mark Caribou’s first ever location in the state of Pennsylvania.

Covelli has plans to open 100 Caribou Coffee locations with his three children — Albert, Candace, and Danielle — across the northern half of Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Florida, including Orlando, and along the east coast of the state from West Palm Beach to Miami.

Kevin Ricci, Owner of Covelli Family Limited Partnership, will open 60 Caribou Coffee locations in Florida including Gainesville and along the west coast of the state from Tampa to Naples.

Paul Saber and Patrick Rogers will bring the coffeehouse brand back to Michigan as Manna Development Group plans to develop over 50 Caribou Coffee locations across Michigan.

Finally, Mike Hamra and Hamra Enterprises signed a multi-unit agreement to open 24 Caribou Coffee locations throughout Missouri, including St. Louis, Springfield, and Kansas City markets.

“Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through an unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation,” said John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee. “With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou’s core values, we’re thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success.”

Caribou Coffee uses premium ingredients like real chocolate chips and real caramel sauce for its handcrafted beverages, serving 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espresso.

As of March 28, 2023, Caribou Coffee has 330 company-owned, 141 non-traditional and 294 traditional franchise locations in 11 countries.