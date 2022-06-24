CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are warning residents that there has been an uptick in scam/fraud-related cases in the past month. Some scams include warrant and bail scams, as well as overcharging of service scams.

Scammers usually will call the victim posing as a relative or the attorney of a relative. They will then tell the victim that their relative was involved in a crash or was involved in a crime, and needs money to be bailed out of jail. The scammer may also tell the victim to advise bank tellers that the money is for home remodeling projects. This scam has also been seen in New Jersey, New York, and other areas of Pennsylvania.

Police have also seen an uptick in scams dealing with warrants. Scammers will pose as law enforcement officers and advise the victim that a relative has an active warrant. The scammer will then instruct the victim for cash or to purchase gift cards. They will then tell the victim to give them the numbers or pin codes to the scammer.

They will keep the scammer on the phone until the gift cards are purchased or the arrest warrant will not be canceled.

Another scam involves scammers posting as a business service provider. This is done by the scammer telling the victim they are a business service provider. The scammer will say to the victim that they have been overcharged for a service and that the victim has to reimburse the business by purchasing gift cards.

The scammer may also tell the victim to download computer programs that allow the scammer to control the victim’s computer.

Officers want to remind residents to about provide gift card numbers or pin codes to anyone over the phone. Law enforcement will not ask for payments over the phone or by purchasing gift cards. Also, do not provide cash payments to any strangers or download any programs from any unsolicited callers.

You should attempt to collect any phone numbers, business names, or email addresses of the caller. Then report the incident to your local Police.