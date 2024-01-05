PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers of a 5% increase in tolls for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers set to begin on January 7, 2024, at 12:01 a.m.

This increase will raise the price of the most common toll for a passenger vehicle from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate customers.

The most common toll price for tractor-trailer customers will be increased from $14.40 to $15.20 for E-ZPass and from $29.40 to $30.90 for Toll By Plate.

E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will also round up to the nearest dime after the increase goes into effect.

“As in previous years, the PTC is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007,” Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “While these payments were once $450 million a year, they have been reduced to $50 million annually. However, our organization had to borrow to make those payments, which total nearly $8 billion.”

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is required to increase tolls annually through at least 2053. This is because the Act 44 funding plan required borrowing by 30-year bonds.

“We recognize that our customers pay a premium when they choose to travel on the PA Turnpike,” Compton said. “In return, we endeavor to provide a dependable, premium experience that gets our customers safely to their destinations in a timely fashion.”

This year’s 5% increase is consistent with the Commission’s planned, multi-year reduction in annual increase rates. Their goal is to get to a 3% increase in 2028.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, they ended the fiscal year 2023 with estimated actual expenses that were roughly 15% below budget. In 2022, they ended the fiscal year 25% under budget.

“Before we ask customers to pay higher rates, we make sure that we’re keeping our costs as low as possible,” Compton said. “It’s about fiscal restraint. We budget conservatively and consistently deliver expenses at or below those numbers.”