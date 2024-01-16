HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tax credit, and rent rebate program has been enhanced by the state and now is the time to sign up to get the benefit.

“I’m here in Bethlehem today because the application officially opens today,” Governor Josh Shapiro said.

400,000 seniors in Pa. have been getting property tax or rent rebates and will now get more, and the maximum benefit increased from $650 to $1,000.

“That means $350 more in your pocket for you to spend on groceries or whatever it is that you want to spend it on,” Shapiro said.

Because the income cap was increased to $45,000, an additional 175,000 Pennsylvanians can cash in. Those limits will be adjusted for inflation moving forward.

“We made sure that your Social Security check going up wasn’t going to knock you out in the future from getting your property tax relief,” Shapiro said. “A lot of you shaking your heads. You know what I’m talking about.”

“One of the things that might be a concern up front is can we handle that many new applicants,” Pa. Department of Revenue secretary Patrick Browne said. “Well, the answer to that is yes.”

Browne says lottery proceeds will fund it. The bigger challenge is getting eligible folks to sign up for it.

“One of the things that always bothered me is when a person was eligible and could receive the benefit but just didn’t apply,” Browne said. “We want everyone to reach out.”

Sign up online, call a lawmaker, reach out to the governor’s office. They want to help.

The governor says for the first time there are forms in Spanish.

“So more Pennsylvanians can access the relief they’re entitled to, especially in communities like these, where Latinos make up more than 15% of the population,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro has crisscrossed the commonwealth touting one of the highlights of his first years in office that he hopes will put a few extra bucks in the pockets of seniors.

“I’ve traveled all across the Commonwealth, and I’ve heard firsthand from seniors who told me we need to do more to help them keep up with rising prices, “said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Whether it’s in the Lehigh Valley or out in Erie, rising costs are affecting Pennsylvanians in every corner of our state – and I promised that my Administration would lead the way to cut costs and put money back in your pockets. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program has long been a lifeline for our seniors – especially those on a fixed income – and that’s why my Administration brought together folks on both sides of the aisle to expand this tax rebate to an additional 175,000 Pennsylvanians. This is what it looks like when we work together to put partisanship aside and get stuff done for Pennsylvania.”

The property tax rent rebate program will offer money to about 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians. Income caps were lifted and the amount of money given was also increased. Seniors can get up to $1,000 to help with rent and property taxes. If you make up to $45,000 a year, you are eligible for the program.

The table below shows how much homeowners and renters are eligible for, depending on their income.

INCOME MAX STANDARD REBATE $0 – $8000 $1,000 $8,001 – $15,000 $770 $15,001 – $18,000 $460 $18,001 – $45,000 $380 Courtesy of The Office of the Governor

You must sign up by June 30, but state officials were in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday saying to not delay and to sign up as soon as possible.

More information and to sign up for the program can be found here.