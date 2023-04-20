Pennsylvania hunters have a simple and convenient way of getting their antlerless deer licenses.

According to the state Game Commission, the new antlerless license purchasing process lets hunters purchase 2023-24 antlerless licenses at any in-store hunting license issuing agent or online.

Elk Creek Sports Store owner Bill Luffy said this should make it easier for hunters to get their doe licenses along with their hunting license.

However, this will make it more hectic for stores that sell them. He asks for hunters to be patient because lines will be long at all locations.

“It’s a lot easier for the hunters now because they don’t have to wait for it. They can come in, they get their license, the licenses that are available, you can get them right then and there over the counter,” said Bill Luffy, owner, Elk Creek Sports Store.

Luffy said the tags will be available in mid-June.