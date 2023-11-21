Pittsburgh, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A good deal isn’t the only thing you can look forward to this Black Friday. Primanti Bros. has announced the first round’s on them.

On Friday, Nov. 24 each customer 21 and over can enjoy a free 12 oz. domestic bottle of beer beginning at 10 a.m. The promotion will be available at all Pennsylvania Primanti Bros. locations.

“We’ve all seen the sign that says, ‘Free Beer Tomorrow,’” said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros. “Well, tomorrow is here. Or it will be – this Friday, Nov. 24. We look forward to kicking off the holiday season with our loyal fans.”

In addition to free beer, customers can also take advantage of Primanti Bros.’ holiday gift card sale, where they’ll receive a free $5 bonus for every $25 gift card they purchase.

All $5 bonus cards will be eligible for use at any Primanti Bros.’ locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27.