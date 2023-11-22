PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A brand of chocolate brownies is being recalled over peanut allergy concerns.

More than 500 cases of Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies and Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies are being recalled due to mislabeling of the tray of brownies, resulting in undeclared peanuts.

The product being recalled was shipped to wholesale and food service locations throughout Ark., Fla., Ill., Indiana, Ky., Miss., Mo., NY, Ohio, Pa., SC, Tenn., Wisc. and WVa.

Trays are labeled as Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies with lot code 23243 printed on the bottom right corner of the tray.

Cases are labeled Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies and have a lot code identifier printed as 6Z3H31 on master case labels on the bottom right corner around the barcode of the master case label and 23243 imprinted in the center of the master case label.

No adverse reactions have been reported to date.

Anyone who bought the products is urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Dianne’s Fine Desserts Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST at 612-473-8235, 416-795-3456, or at feedback@dessertholdings.com