The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging drivers to stay safe on the roadways with its Click it or Ticket campaign.

The statewide campaign runs from Nov. 14-27. During this time period, state and municipal police officers will conduct traffic enforcement zones and roving patrols to encourage seat belt use. They will also fine those who are not following the state’s traffic laws.

According to PennDOT, there were 605 crashes in the northwest region last year involving unbelted drivers, which led to 33 fatalities.