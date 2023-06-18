(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Nice and clear weather along with lingering smoke has the Department of Environmental Protection issuing an action day.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone in multiple counties across the Commonwealth on Monday, June 19.

The action day has been issued for the following counties:

Philadelphia area : Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties

: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties Leigh Valley-Berks area : Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties

: Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties Susquehanna Valley area : Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties

: Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties Pittsburgh area: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties

According to the release, sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 80’s and lingering smoke from the Canadian wildfires are likely to contribute to an eight-hour average concentration of ozone in the listed areas. Residents are encouraged to check air conditions in their area on AirNow.Gov.

Ozone is formed when airborne chemicals like nitrogen oxides and other volatile organic compounds known as precursors react with sunlight with high levels of ozone usually happening during the summer.

Although precursors are mostly commonly generated by vehicles exhaust and industrial emissions, smoke from wildfires are also capable of producing them.

On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce ozone air pollution by:

Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation;

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips;

Limiting engine idling;

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk; and

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use.

For more information, check out the DEP’s website here.