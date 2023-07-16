(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action across all of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for Monday, July 17.

Smoke and other particulates in the air from the Canadian wildfires are expected to impact air quality across Pennsylvania. Residents can check AirNow.gov for current conditions in the area.

On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Several other states ranging from Montana to Ohio have had air quality alerts issued as smoke from the fires lingers according to the Associated Press.

During Code Orange Air Quality Action Days, residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to avoid the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials and using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment to help reduce air pollution.

According to AirNow, the Erie area is expected to reach an AQI of 145, near the top of the Orange Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range for Monday, July 17.

The AQI is expected to return to the Yellow Moderate range Tuesday with a forecasted AQI of 75.

Conditions will be monitored as the week goes on and live updates can be found on AirNow.Gov.