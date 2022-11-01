The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is reminding boaters, anglers, and hunters a cold-weather life jacket is required now until April 30 while on the water.

Any person on boats less than 16 feet in length or on any kayak, canoe or paddleboard must have a life vest on in any Pennsylvania waters.

The PFBC boating and watercraft safety manager said having a life vest on gives you a greater chance of surviving the cold water if you fall overboard because it keeps your head out of the water.

“It’s cold water below 70 degrees and you have an involuntary gasp, it’d be like getting into a cold shower. You have that involuntary gasp of air. With a lifejacket, it keeps your head up above the water. If your head is below the water and you have that involuntary gasp, you’re bringing water right into your lungs and in most cases, people don’t even resurface,” said Ryan Walt, boating and watercraft safety manager, PFBC.

Walt said another safety tip in case anyone falls into cold water is to keep your mouth closed so you don’t get water into your lungs.