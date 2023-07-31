(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Pennsylvania residents are now millionaire winners thanks to the Mega Millions recent drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery recognized two winning Mega Millions tickets from the July 28 drawing worth a combined total of $6 million.

That includes a $5 million ticket sold in Chester County and one ticket worth $1 million sold in McKean County:

Thorndale Inn — 430 Bondsville Road, Downingtown, Chester County — earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million-winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket.

Smethport — 18265 Route 6, Smethport, McKean County — earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million-winning Mega Millions® ticket

The $5 million-winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 5-10-28-52-63 — but not the yellow Mega Ball 18, to win.

The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket matched all five white balls drawn.

In Pennsylvania, the recent jackpot run has generated more than $63.4 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $25.4 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The current estimated Mega Millions jackpot of $1.05 billion ($527.9 million cash value) ranks as the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot and fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in New York state on April 18.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, August 1.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Mega Millions® tickets online or by visiting a retailer.