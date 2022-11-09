CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments are alerting residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties of smoke filling the area that was caused by a large forest fire.

The fire is burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain and is not contained, according to the Clearfield Fire Department. Mountain Top Fire Company also reported the fire was the result of a controlled burn by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Smoke emanating from the fire is filling the Clearfield area and residents are asked to be cautious while traveling.

Clearfield County residents are asked to report any sightings of smoke to County Control by calling (814) 765-1533.