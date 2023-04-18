(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Butler County woman who was a controller for a Pittsburgh company has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud and making false statements on her tax returns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania reported Tuesday that Constance Stobert, 57, of Renfrew, Pa., pleaded guilty to 11 counts.

Stobert worked as a controller for the Mechanical Operations Company (MOC) from 1994 until July 2021.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Stobert allegedly embezzled at least $1,678,893 in MOC’s assets between January 2014 and July 2018 to fund her gambling habit and to pay for her personal expenses.

Stobert also allegedly wrote checks from MOC’s business banking accounts to make personal credit card payments and used MOC’s credit cards to withdraw cash at ATMs in casinos located in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

Stobert also admitted that, during the tax years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, she willfully and knowingly filed false tax returns when she failed to report the money she embezzled from MOC, resulting in a $545,990 tax loss to the government.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 12, 2023. She faces a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

The FBI and IRS-Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Stobert.