Seven story colorful balloons are taking over the skies of Meadville. This weekend is the 33rd annual Thurston Classic.

Eighteen balloons will be flying for competition and fiesta. The classic has been putting on free shows to give back to the community since 1988.

Although they had to cancel last night’s flight, the staff is hopeful for perfect weather this weekend.

One staff member told us safety is the most important thing when planning out a ride.

“We were able to have this event for 33 years accident free. It’s very important, we’re very conservative about it. Weather is huge. Bad weather can hurt us and can kill people. Like last night, we cancelled the glow because of thunderstorms and rain coming in,” said Mike Emich, safety officer for the Thurston Classic.

Sanctioned race number one will be taking place at 7 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting, at Allegheny College Robertson Athletic Complex.