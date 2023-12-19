(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive $500,000 for water and sewer improvement projects all thanks to the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

“Water and sewer projects are costly, and the burden to pay for them typically falls on customers in the form of system improvement charges that appear on their bills,” PA State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) said. “These grants work to offset project costs and minimize the impact on residents of the 50th District.”

According to a release, these are the two groups that will receive the funding:

Meadville Area Water Authority

This group was awarded $300,000 to replace the Hillcrest Water Storage Tank in the City of Meadville through the H2O PA program.

The H2O PA program provides for single-year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams.

Saegertown Area Sewer Authority

This group will receive $200,000 through CFA’s Small Water and Sewer (SWS) Program to rehabilitate the tanks and rotating biological contractor No. 3. at the Saegertown Waste Water Treatment Plant in Saegertown Borough.

The SWS Program provides grants for small water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure projects.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development. Learn more about the authority by heading to their website.