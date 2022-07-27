A carnival benefiting one fire department returned to Crawford County.

The 68th annual Cambridge Springs Fireman’s Carnival was underway on Wednesday night.

Opening night featured a pet parade, a presentation of the Citizen of the Year award, and live music.

All of the proceeds from this four day carnival went towards the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s a place for everybody to hangout, get together, see people you don’t see all the time. Some people schedule vacations, reunions, everything around the carnival. Us as the fire department, we’re ecstatic to be able to bring it back after trying times we’ve had for the past couple of years,” said Jeff Murdock, Co-Chairman for Cambridge Springs Fire Department Carnival.

The carnival will run until the night of July 30.