Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city.
The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville.
With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree and was brought down to a swing set platform.
According to a post on the Titusville PA Police Facebook page, the bear’s face was covered to keep it calm and sleepy.
It was then brought down the slide, and placed in a Game Commission trailer.
The bear was then relocated and released in the woods.