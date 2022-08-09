Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city.

The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville.

With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree and was brought down to a swing set platform.

According to a post on the Titusville PA Police Facebook page, the bear’s face was covered to keep it calm and sleepy.

It was then brought down the slide, and placed in a Game Commission trailer.

Photos: Titusville Police — Bear tranquilized in Titusville

The bear was then relocated and released in the woods.