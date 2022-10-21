(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found.

Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 21.

The Castle Shannon Police Department had been searching for her since she was reported missing on Oct. 10 from Trader Joe’s in Upper St. Clair, PA. Her vehicle was located on a private road in West Mead Township near the City of Meadville in Crawford County.

State Police report the death is being investigated as a suicide and noted “there are no unresolved issues at this time.”