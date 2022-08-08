A Cambridge Springs patrol officer is being recognized after pulling a man from a fiery car.

Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo received a call only five minutes into her shift at 10 p.m. on July 16 before being dispatched to a vehicle fire with an entrapment enclosed.

Angelo said she arrived to the scene in about 90 seconds where citizens stopped to assist the person in the vehicle.

She said that flames were visible in the passenger side of the car, but she was able to extinguish them with her fire extinguisher and with assistance from people at the scene. She was then able to pull the driver from the vehicle.

Angelo said it means the world to her to know that she made a difference. She called it a humbling experience.

“We never expect for something like that to happen when we start our shift, but we put the uniform on everyday with the intention that if it does happen we’re going to do the best that we can to protect and serve. I always strive to be the officer that I’d want to go on a call with my family,” said Alyssa Angelo, Patrol Officer for Cambridge Springs Police Department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Angelo said the person she pulled from the car survived and is on the road to recovery.