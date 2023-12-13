Crawford County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Centerville, Pa. man has died after a collision early Monday morning.

A driver in a Toyota was driving south on State Route 8, just north of Dutch Hill Road, in Bloomfield Township just before 8 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle spun 90 degrees as it crossed into the northbound lane and collided twice with a Mack Truck, which caused the Toyota driver to be ejected.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell identified the Toyota driver as 23-year-old Devon McWilliams. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mack Track was transported to a local hospital for a suspected injury.

The Centerville Fire, Bloomfield Fire and Spartansburg Fire departments, Union City Ambulance, Shambaugh’s Towing and Dave’s Auto Towing assisted on the scene.